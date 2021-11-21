Russian delegation discusses situation in Syria with Iranian top diplomat

TEHRAN, November 21. /TASS/. Russian presidential special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Teheran to discuss the situation in Syria, the press service of the Iranian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"After a visit to Damascus, Lavrentyev and Vershinin arrived in Teheran, where they met with the Iranian foreign minister," it said, adding that the Russian delegation held talks on the bilateral relations and regional cooperation, including on Syria.

The sides also "reiterated the necessity to continue cooperation on Syria in the Astana format and that the intra-Syrian dialogue is the only way to resolve the crisis in that country," it said.

"Amir-Abdollahian characterized cooperation between the two countries in Syria as an absolutely successful experience," the press service said. "The Iranian foreign minister stressed the necessity of using the successful experience of the two countries <…> for the goals of Syria’s revival."

Moscow, Tehran and Ankara are the guarantor nations of the Astana process on the normalization of the situation in Syria. The operation of Russia’s taskforce in Syria began on September 30, 2015.