Russian Security Council warns about risks of Kiev’s provocations in Crimea

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Risks of provocations by Ukrainian special services and radical organizations in Crimea and against economic and transport facilities in the Azov and Black Seas have increased in the recent time, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Grebenkin said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"Following the state coup, power in Ukraine has been in the hands of people professing radical nationalism, Russophobia who are calling our country as ‘aggressor’ being guided by their own selfish consideration and having no real grounds for that," he noted.

This factor, in his words, tells adversely on the current situation at the Russian-Ukrainian section of the state border. "Thus, risks of provocations by Ukrainian special services and radical organizations in Crimea and against maritime economic and transport facilities in the Azov and Black Seas have increased in the recent time," he said.

According to Grebenkin, Russia observes a growth in trans-border crime linked with the organization of channels for illegal trafficking of weapons, munitions, explosive substances, drugs, commodity and fuels. "Ukraine’s authorities continue destructive activities aimed at exerting negative information influence on Russian citizens living in the Republic of Crimea and other border regions of Russia," he noted. "It is done by means of using various media resources to spread distorted and false information about our country’s foreign and domestic policies.".