Lukashenko and Putin discuss implementation of 28 union programs

MINSK, November 19. /TASS/. The Presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, discussed the implementation of 28 Union State programs during a phone conversation, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported on Friday.

"The presidents discussed the development of bilateral relations, in particular, the implementation of 28 Union programs. The heads of state also exchanged opinions on the situation in Belarus and Russia in general," the message reads.

The migration crisis was also touched upon by Lukashenko.

On November 4, Moscow and Minsk adopted all the 28 Union State programs aimed at harmonizing Russian and Belarusian laws in various areas of the economy, ensuring equal conditions for the activities of the two countries’ economic entities, forming common financial and energy markets and a common transport space, as well as at developing and implementing a common industrial and agricultural policy. Lukashenko stated the necessity to ensure the practical implementation of the union programs, as well as the significance of the economic entities of the two countries being on equal terms.