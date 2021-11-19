Senator blasts US legislator’s PR stunt calling for non-recognition of Russia’s 2024 vote

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. A draft resolution adopted by the US Congress on not recognizing Russia’s 2024 election if Vladimir Putin runs for president is a PR stunt by American lawmakers to get publicity prior to the Summit for Democracy at the beginning of December, Chairman of the Federation Council's Ad Hoc Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty and Preventing Interference in the Domestic Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrei Klimov told TASS.

"I believe that the legislators decided to chase after some publicity using a PR stunt prior to the Summit for Democracy which is being organized for [American President] Joe Biden. It’s necessary to stand out. Perhaps, they decided to highlight this story by discussing a draft resolution in Congress," the senator suggested.

Earlier, US Congressmen Steve Cohen (Democrat, Tennessee), along with Joe Wilson (Republican, South Carolina) introduced a Congressional Resolution to the House of Representatives to end recognition of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia if he remains in office beyond the end of his current term on May 7, 2024.

Resolutions by the House of Representatives and the Senate, which are passed separately by each of the chambers, are not binding and express the chamber’s recommendations. They are used by lawmakers to state their position on issues, and the executive branch may choose not to act on these resolutions.

More than 200 amendments were introduced to the Russian Constitution last year. They include an amendment that holds that a president may not serve more than two terms, with the exception that the incumbent head of state may run for the office again after the amendment takes force. The amendments took effect after they were approved by Russians during a nationwide vote for amending the Constitution.