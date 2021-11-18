Russia does not wage hybrid wars, this is absolutely ruled out — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Moscow does not wage any hybrid wars and Europe should stop blaming all of its woes on Russia, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"Russia does not wage any hybrid wars. We rule this out absolutely. Russia is interested to see Europe come to its senses at last, stop blaming all if its woes on Russia and set eyes on the root causes of the problems that have afflicted it," Peskov said.

He also advised against taking seriously British media speculations on this score.

"In Britain, there have been many hysterical publications on this score lately. Generally, journalists are not as sober as usual in covering events, including those in Central and Eastern Europe. For this reason, there should be a corresponding attitude to this".