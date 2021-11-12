Putin proposes stronger APEC cooperation with other organizations

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation could raise its efficiency by developing cooperation with other regional organizations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking by video link at the group’s summit.

"Greater coordination with other regional forums and organizations that have similar agendas - the Eurasian Economic Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization - would help to raise the efficiency of the APEC,’’ Putin said.

Russia will be supportive of the efforts, Putin said. ‘’In general, we intend to be a most active participant in the processes of the development of constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation across the vast space of Asia Pacific,’’ he said and wished Thailand, which is taking over APEC chairmanship, good luck.