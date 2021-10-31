Lavrov says his meeting with Biden was useful

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday his meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Rome was quite useful and that the US leader wants further contacts.

"I had a brief but useful conversation with President Biden, who conveyed best greetings to [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and stressed his commitment to further contacts. And we also briefly discussed how to build these contacts in the foreseeable future. I have reported it to the president and I think it will be useful for drafting our further schedules," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Lavrov said earlier on Sunday he had spoken with Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Saturday.