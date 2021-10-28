Putin, Israeli PM discussed Syria issue at Sochi talks — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed the Syria issue at their recent meeting in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

When asked to comment on US media reports that Putin had allegedly asked Bennett for assistance in easing US sanctions on Syria, Peskov said: "Issues related to Syria were discussed at the recent meeting between the president and the prime minister."

On October 22, Putin and Bennett held their first talks after the latter took office as Israel’s prime minister on June 13. Peskov described the talks, which lasted almost five and a half hours, as a "constructive and trust-based" conversation. Bennett, in turn, said that the negotiations were profound and substantive.