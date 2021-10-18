Moscow, Tehran have potential to expand bilateral ties — Iranian Chief of Staff

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Iran and Russia have the potential to expand bilateral ties, and the relations established between the Armed Forces of the two countries can facilitate that, Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad-Hossein Bagheri said Monday.

"In the last few years, our bilateral cooperation has been expanding unswervingly. However, we have options for an even further expansion of our relations," Bagheri said during the negotiations with Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

According to the Iranian official, the growing ties between Russian and Iranian Armed Forces may become an additional impetus for the expansion of cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. He pointed to the cooperation in fighting international terrorism in Syria as an example.

"The cooperation between our countries continues to expand in various fields. our fruitful cooperation in Syria is a shining example of such cooperation," he said. "For over ten years, we have been cooperating in fighting terrorism, especially in Syria. We also support each other and consult with each other regarding various issues that emerge in the region and the world," Bagheri said.

He noted that Russia and Iran "signed and implement several treaties, both at the level of presidents and governments."

"This once again underscores the high importance our countries assign to these relations," the Iranian military official said.

Bagheri underscored that the new Iranian government "also has a special attitude to relations with the Russian Federation." He thanked the Russian side for the invitation to come to Russia and for accepting the Iranian naval group into the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg.