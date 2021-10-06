NATO words about dialogue with Moscow refuted by expulsion of Russian diplomats — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. By expelling eight Russian diplomats from Brussels, NATO shows the real value of its statements about the importance of de-escalating relations with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the Kommersant daily commenting on the reduction of the Russian delegation at NATO.

"Yesterday, NATO leaders were still declaring the importance of de-escalation in relations with Russia, calling for the resumption of dialogue within the NATO-Russia Council and for an ambassador to be sent to Brussels. If anyone ever believed in the sincerity of those statements, there are none left today. Their true price is clear for everyone," said the high-ranking diplomat.

"How is it possible to live without the bogey of the ‘Russian threat’ after the impressive ending of the Afghan epic. No way," Grushko added.

On Wednesday, Sky News reported that NATO had decided to halve the Russian permanent mission to the alliance from 20 to 10 members, by withdrawing the accreditation of eight diplomats and abolishing two vacant positions. According to the UK channel, the decision was taken in response to Russia’s "suspected malign activities." Later, NATO confirmed the information.