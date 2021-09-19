Twelve cases of ballot stuffing confirmed in eight Russian regions - CEC

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Twelve cases of ballot stuffing have been confirmed in eight Russian regions, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova announced at the CEC information center on Sunday.

"As for ballot stuffing <...> 12 cases of ballot stuffing have been confirmed in eight Russian regions. It's not too many nationwide, it was overhyped by some media outlets," she noted.

According to Pamfilova, such cases were reported in the Adygea, Kalmykia, North Ossetia, Bryansk, Ivanovo, Kemerovo, Moscow and Saratov regions. "All of those ballots were declared invalid. Probes are underway, which particularly involve law enforcement agencies," the CEC chief added. The chairs of local election commissions in the Adygea, Bryansk and Kemerovo regions, where ballot stuffing was recorded, have been dismissed.

"The Russian Investigative Committee in the Adygea region opened a criminal case against former head of the local election commission Gavrilova," Pamfilova said.