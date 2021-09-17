Russia expects UN mission will shortly return to Afghanistan, says deputy UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 17. /TASS/. Russia expects that UN employees who left Afghanistan will shortly return to that country, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva said on Friday after the UN Security Council passed a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN mission for six months.

"We support the activity of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan to coordinate international assistance in Afghanistan," the diplomat said. "We expect that the evacuated part of the mission’s personnel will be able to shortly return to Kabul," Anna Yevstigneyeva said.

"We welcome signals from Afghan authorities about their readiness to continue cooperation with UN employees and to ensure their safety as well as immunity of their premises," she stressed.