UNITED NATIONS, September 17. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution extending the mandate of its mission in Afghanistan for six months.

The mission’s mandate remains basically as it is but it can be adjusted within the next six months.

According to TASS, a number of provisions demanding the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) ensure the rights of women and girls were mitigated during the discussion. Moreover, the resolution has no provisions stressing the necessity of combating terrorism, especially the Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia).