CSTO may be involved in SCO anti-terrorism exercises — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 17 September. /TASS/. CSTO collective response forces may be involved in Shanghai Cooperation Organization anti-terrorism exercises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the joint meeting of leaders of both organizations.

"In particular, we could talk about building closer contacts between CSTO and the regional SCO anti-terrorism structure on the exchange of information on terror groups, illegal militias, their methods and tactics," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, "it is worth considering involving the CSTO collective response forces in SCO anti-terrorism exercises."