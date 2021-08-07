Western countries wage targeted campaign against use of Russian medical preparations

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. Western countries are waging a ‘targeted campaign’ against the use of Russian medical preparations, including the vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov stated.

Antonov was asked by journalists to comment on the US approach regarding the use of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine against the ongoing global COVID-19 spread.

"The West refuses to acknowledge that findings of our scientists may help to provide for the health and wellbeing of the humankind," Antonov was quoted as saying on the FaceBook account of the Russian Embassy to the United States.

"Moreover, a targeted campaign is being waged against the use of our [Russian] medical preparations," the Russian ambassador added.