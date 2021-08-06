Putin orders to approve plan for delivery of national development goals

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Government should approve the integrated plan for achievement of 2030 national development goals by October 1 and incorporate strategic initiatives in the socioeconomic development sphere of the country into the plan. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave such assignment after the meeting of the Council on Strategic Development and National Projects in July, the Kremlin’s website says on Friday.

"The Russian Government to approve the Integrated Plan for achievement of national development goals of the Russian Federation for the period until 2024 and the planned period until 2030, ensuring incorporation of strategic initiatives in the sphere of socioeconomic development into it," according to the list of assignments.

The deadline for the assignment is set as on or before October 1, 2021.

The Cabinet is also tasked to take detailed measures for implementation of national goals and strategic tasks of development of the country set in relevant executive orders of the President.