Russia, US launch cybersecurity dialogue, three rounds already held, says diplomat

GENEVA, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and the US have launched bilateral cybersecurity dialogue, with three formal rounds already held, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are beginning to have a better understanding of security issues in the cyber sphere and its different aspects, starting with the use of the corresponding malware with criminal intent and ending with targeting critical infrastructure objects online. They need an in-depth professional discussion on a bilateral basis, and this dialogue has been launched," he said. "It is already underway, specialists representing the responsible agencies are working on it. Strictly speaking, there have been three formal rounds and one contact."

The diplomat noted that the issue of digital technologies and cybersecurity was discussed during today’s strategic stability talks. "This does not mean that we will continue dealing with this matter in this format, although both we and the US believe that these technologies and the corresponding opportunities in this sphere can influence strategic stability," Ryabkov said.

He noted that there is a big difference between a simple discussion of this issue and developing binding agreements in this sphere. "We have no experience that would lead us to some kind of understanding at least whether it is worth it [to work on a cybersecurity agreement], and if it is worth it, then we need to understand how we will develop binding agreements in this sphere with the aim of strengthening strategic stability," he pointed out.

The first in-person round of Russian-US talks on strategic stability in 2021 was held in Geneva on Wednesday. The Russian delegation was headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, and the US one was led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.