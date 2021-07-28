Mishustin sees Sukhoi Superjet 100 assembly process in Komsomolsk-on-Amur

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, July 28. / TASS /. During his working trip to Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin got acquainted with the assembly process of the Russian passenger liner Sukhoi Superjet 100 on Wednesday.

At the production site of the United Aircraft Building Corporation, Mishustin in particular, examined the assembly shop for the manufacture of the detachable part of the aircraft wing, the final assembly shop and the flight test station. During the inspection, he asked questions about the production. Mishustin also boarded the Superjet 100 aircraft, which is located at the flight test station, where he personally got acquainted with the work of the digital board for production management. He was informed that this decision of the so-called visual management will be replicated to all production sites.

The Superjet 100 is a short-haul narrow-body aircraft designed to fly over a distance of up to 5,000 km. It became the first civilian production aircraft created in Russia after the collapse of the USSR, and the first Russian passenger airliner developed using digital technologies. The goal of the project is to occupy a niche of regional turbojet aircraft on the international market and replace the Yak-42, Tu-134, Tu-154 aircraft, which have already been discontinued, on the short-and medium-haul route. Superjet 100 is designed to carry up to 98 passengers over a distance of about 4,400 kilometers. The aircraft made its first flight in May 2008 and was put into commercial operation in 2011. Over the past two years, the Superjet 100 has opened over 200 routes between Russian cities. Currently, there are 155 jets like this in operation.

At the recent MAKS-2021 air show, contracts and agreements were signed for the supply of 58 new Superjet 100s. The aircraft are intended for the Rossiya, Azimut, Redwings and Aurora airlines. In particular, the latter will receive 8 Superjet 100 and 19 Il-114-300 aircraft as part of increasing transport accessibility in the Far East.