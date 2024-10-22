Russian LNG share continues growing in Europe — Bloomberg

BRUSSELS, October 22. /TASS/. The share of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the European Union continues growing amid the Europe-wide falling demand and Brussel’s attempts to limit its supplies, the Bloomberg news agency reports, citing the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).

According to its report, the share of Russian LNG in EU imports increased to 20% during the first six months of 2024 from 14% a year earlier. While Russia is not the main gas supplier to the EU any more, Russian LNG remains a critical component of the European energy security system, the publication indicates.

In the third quarter of 2024, LNG imports by the EU fell to the lowest since 2021. Deliveries of the US LNG stood at 45%, while the share of Qatar dropped to 12%.