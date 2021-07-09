Adoption of Russian-US resolution on Syria a ‘historic moment,’ Russian envoy to UN says

UNITED NATIONS, July 9. /TASS/. The adoption of the joint Russian-American resolution on cross-border aid for Syria by the UN Security Council is a historic moment, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the Security Council meeting Friday.

"Today, we witness a historic moment: for the first time, Russian and the US were able to not only agree on something, but present a joint text that has been supported by all our Council colleagues," he said. "We expect that this scenario will become a turning point that will not only benefit Syria and the Middle Eastern region, but the world in general."

Nebenzya noted that, for the first time, the resolution emphasizes the development of shipments across the contact line.

"Therefore, the Council members gave a green light to gradual augmentation and subsequent replacement of the cross-border mechanism with the cross-contact line one," he underscored.

The Russian envoy noted the importance of the fact that the cross-border aid mechanism will be closely supervised, and that the UN Secretary General will report to the Security Council about its operation in six months.

The resolution, prepared by Russia, the US, Ireland and Norway, implies the extension of operation of the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint on the Syrian-Turkish border for 12 months.