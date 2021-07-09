Russia ready for direct contacts with US on Syria at various levels — presidential envoy

NUR-SULTAN, July 9. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for direct contacts with Washington on the Syrian settlement at various levels, Russian president’s special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said in an interview with TASS.

"We maintain contacts [with the United States] on various aspects, not only the Syrian problem but also on issues of strategic stability and cybersecurity, as our Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. And, naturally, on the Syrian problem. The Russia side is open for such contacts at the expert and other levels," he said.

"We hope the Americans will confirm their readiness for such cooperation by concrete actions," he stressed.

According to Lavrentyev, Moscow considers the results of the Geneva Russia-US summit "as a really positive signal about the United States’ readiness for establishing constructive cooperation between the two countries at various levels."