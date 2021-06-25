Debate on EU relations with Russia was neither in-depth nor productive in Brussels — envoy

BRUSSELS, June 25. /TASS/. The EU discussion on Russia did not become in-depth at the recent summit, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Europeans Union Vladimir Chizhov told reporters on Friday.

"It was neither in-depth nor productive," he said.

Nevertheless, if EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell’s report prepared for the summit is remembered, he did not envision any final decisions at the June summit, Chizhov noted.

"On the contrary, it clearly states that the European Council will continue discussing relations with Russia," he added.

EU leaders will be able to hold discussions on Russia more than once at this year’s summits, Chizhov said.

When asked whether the EU leaders should return to the issue of Russia in 2021, he said, "I think yes. More than once."

At this week’s EU summit in Brussels, which pondered over a future relationship with Russia among other issues, the EU leaders called on the European Commission to develop concrete options, including economic sanctions, in response to Russia’s possible activities. Moreover, they urged to submit proposals in support of Russia’s civil society. Nevertheless, the EU heads of state and government called for cooperation with Russia on some issues of interest to Brussels.