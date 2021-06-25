Russia, US haven’t recently exchanged any prisoner lists, senior-ranking diplomat says

SOCHI, June 25. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have not recently exchanged any prisoner lists, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the 3rd International Conference ‘Global Biosecurity Challenges: Problems and Solutions’ on Friday.

"No exchange of lists has been carried out recently. The issue has been touched upon both at the top level and between other agencies. It was also brought up when our minister was meeting the Secretary of State in Reykjavik," he said.

"Should Americans need that, let them ask us and we will explain to them once more that there is the Council of Europe’s 1983 Convention [on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons], which can be used. So far, they haven’t filed a request, which means they take no interest in it. Very well, then not. It means the issue will not make any progress. We will not artificially push for it," the Russian deputy foreign minister said.

On June 16, the Russia-US summit was held in Geneva, Switzerland. It was initiated by Washington. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a news conference after the summit that Russia and the US can find certain compromises concerning the Russians convicted in the United States and the Americans serving sentences in Russia.