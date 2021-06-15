Russia ready to develop new formats of interregional dialogue with US, top diplomat says

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Moscow is open to the development of interregional cooperation with Washington and is interested in creating new regional structures for work along the lines of Pacific dialogue with the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a session of the Council of Heads of Russian federal subjects on Tuesday.

"We are interested in creating new regional structures, including the Council of the Bering/Pacific-Arctic region, which involves the participation of a number of Russian Arctic subjects and Alaska," the Russian top diplomat noted. "So far, our American partners are considering this proposal," he added.

The foreign minister also pointed out that Russia is ready to develop "interregional cooperation with the United States within the framework of Russian-American Pacific partnership."