112 CIS citizens evacuated from Gaza Strip, including 84 Russians — embassy

CAIRO, June 10. /TASS/. The second group of Russian citizens evacuating from the Gaza Strip has already left the enclave and is currently heading to Cairo, Russian Embassy in Egypt told TASS.

"A total of 84 Russians, as well as 28 citizens of [other] CIS countries, including Kazakhstan and Ukraine, expressed their desire to leave the Palestinian coastal enclave," the embassy said.

According to the embassy, buses with people, accompanied by diplomats, are currently moving through the Sinai Peninsula to Cairo, where two Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations planes will be waiting for them to deliver them to Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.

This is the second evacuation of Russians from the Gaza Strip since May 20, when President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding order.

On May 26, a total of 64 Russian citizens were evacuated from the enclave by buses through Egypt.

On May 21, a ceasefire regime between Israel and Palestinian militias in the Gaza strip has entered into effect, following 11 days of mutual missile strikes. The Palestinian radicals fired over 4,000 rockets; in response, Israeli air forces bombed hundreds of targets in the enclave. A total of 13 people died in Israel, while 256 were killed in the Gaza Strip, including women and children.