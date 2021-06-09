Russia open to organizing Israel-Palestine summit in Moscow, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to organize a meeting between the Israeli and Palestinian leaders in the near future to discuss the issues of Middle East regulation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday during the Primakov Readings forum.

According to Lavrov, Russia will continue aiding the resolution "of such seemingly unresolvable issues as the Middle East solution". "We actively work to achieve the soonest resumption of the Middle East Quartet’s efforts. We are open to organizing a meeting between the Israeli and Palestinian leaders in Moscow as soon as possible," he said.

However, the Russian top diplomat pointed out that the sides should wait for the results of domestic political processes in Israel first.

"But in any case, unfortunately, our numerous reminders over the years that the concept of normalizing relations between Israel and the Arabs cannot be promoted in detriment to the Palestinian issue. I think it is one of the key issues that will only get worse," the minister stressed.