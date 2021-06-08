World after pandemic will not be NATO-or EU-centric — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The post-pandemic reality will be multi-polar, and the globe will be neither NATO-centric nor EU-centric, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at the international forum Primakov Readings on Tuesday.

"The post-pandemic reality will be multi-polar. Polycentrism is an accomplished fact. If this is so, then the world will certainly not be a NATO-centric globe or a European Union-centric one. There will be a plurality of development options and political systems for countries to choose from," Grushko said.

He stressed it was hard to tell at the moment what lessons humanity would derive from the pandemic period.

"We should never forget that during the acute phase of the pandemic [the European countries] followed the rule 'self comes first,' and not the interests of solidarity. Various restrictions and sanctions began to flourish and they keep multiplying. They are becoming part of the international landscape," he stressed.