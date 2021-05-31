Russian top security brass calls for equal use of information technologies

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow calls for boosting international cooperation in creating a global system to ensure the safe and equal use of information technologies, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Russia calls for boosting international cooperation for the sake of forming a global legal system that would ensure the safe and equal use of information and communication technologies," he pointed out.

Patrushev also clarified cybersecurity threats covered by Russia’s new draft National Security Strategy. "First of all, they include the use of information and communication technologies for interfering in Russia’s domestic affairs, a significant increase in cyberattacks on Russian information outlets, transnational corporations’ attempts to ensure control over online information resources, as well as the widespread distribution of fake news and a rise in crimes involving cyber technologies," he specified.

According to the Russian Security Council secretary, "an increase in such threats has created the need to shape the nation’s new strategic priority." Cybersecurity has become the priority. "Efforts to implement it should ensure the country’s information sovereignty," Patrushev concluded.