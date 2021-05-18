Kremlin urges reporters to wait for official statement on venue for Russian-US summit

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has urged reporters to wait for an official statement on the venue for a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden instead of speculating on the issue.

"I still have nothing to say on this issue," he told reporters on Tuesday when asked whether Switzerland had indeed been chosen by the parties as the venue for the two leaders’ potential meeting.

"I suggest that we refrain from making wild guesses. As soon as and if the final agreement is reached, we will make an appropriate statement," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS that Switzerland was among the countries that could host the Russian-US summit. He noted though that the parties had not yet agreed on either the date or the venue of the meeting.

On April 13, Putin and Biden held a second phone call initiated by Washington, during which the US president invited the Russian leader to hold a face-to-face meeting in a third country in the coming months. Biden later explained that he was talking about a meeting in Europe in the summer. The US president will be in Europe in mid-June to attend the G7 and NATO summits. The G7 meeting will be held in the UK on June 11-13, and the NATO meeting will take place on June 14 in the capital of Belgium.