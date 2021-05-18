Russia appreciates Switzerland’s role as mediator in disputes, Putin says

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates Switzerland’s neutrality and its role as an international mediator in disputes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony to receive credentials from foreign ambassadors on Tuesday.
"Relations between Russia and Switzerland, which date back more than 200 years, have always been based on mutual respect, mutual benefit and respect for each other’s interests. We maintain intense political dialogue, boosting ties in various fields. We highly appreciate Switzerland’s neutrality and its role as a mediator in international conflicts and disputes," Putin pointed out.
Swiss Ambassador to Russia Krystyna Marty Lang, who was appointed to the position in January 2021, said earlier in an interview with TASS that the two countries maintained good relations in all areas. According to the envoy, Russia is one of Switzerland’s most important partners in matters of peace, security and economic development. She also noted that the parties continued to maintain contact in 2020 despite coronavirus restrictions and planned to hold various meetings in 2021.