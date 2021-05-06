Moscow is confident that prisoners will shortly return to Karabakh, says Lavrov

YEREVAN, May 6./TASS/. Russia is confident that it will soon be possible to resolve the issue of returning prisoners captured during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday.

Together with the other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia "continues seeking the settlement of all humanitarian issues, including finalizing the process to return the detained persons," he said.

"We understand the symbolical and emotional meaning of this move, and we are confident that we will be able to solve this problem shortly. This will create a positive, constructive atmosphere for advancing on all other issues of the final settlement," he went on to say.

"We will be facilitating in every way the settlement of these issues in all forms, formats, through the implementation of trilateral settlements. And we will, of course, encourage in every way the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group to create a maximally positive atmosphere for the resolution of all remaining issues," the top diplomat added.

He said that Russia supported the activity of the trilateral working group of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan at the level of deputy prime ministers, that is engaged in "practically important, and maybe even most significant at the current stage issues of unblocking economic, transport communication that will make it possible to end the blockade in practice and ensure mutually advantageous interaction of all countries of the region," Lavrov stressed.

"We will go on with the efforts of our peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh. Our peacekeepers will be doing their best to settle the remaining issues, related to determining the exact line of contact, ensuring mutually arrangements on its passage. Of course, delimitation and demarcation of the boundary between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be possible only once these moves have been put into practice," Lavrov summed up.