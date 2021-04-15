Russia urges West to stop instigating Ukraine to use force in Donbass, says Zakharova

In this context Zakharova drew attention to the fact that the deaths of thousands of civilians, including old people and children, in Donbass "remain unpunished and ostensibly invisible to and unnoticed by the world community," while statements and actions by representatives of the Kiev regime ever more often indicate actual departure from the Minsk Accords.

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia has no hope for the common sense of the authorities in Kiev and it urges their Western sponsors to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine and inciting it to launch disastrous adventures against Crimea and Donbass, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"The stake is obviously on intervention by Western sponsors," she said. "To no avail. Any scenario for the military subjugation of Donbass, let alone the seizure of Crimea, is unrealistic. It is suicidal."

"We do not count on the common sense of those who are in power in Kiev, because they have twice deceived the hopes of people who trusted their peace pronouncements," Zakharova said. "Incidentally, this is one of the reasons why the Russian side does not employ the corresponding provisions of the Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures, which Ukraine has violated many times. We are directly addressing those who by their actions in 2014 and later in fact assumed the responsibility for an anti-constitutional armed coup and the collapse of a peaceful and multi-ethnic country. We are urging Kiev’s so-called allies to stop instigating the regime to launch bloody suicidal adventures by providing weapons, ammunition, non-lethal military items, funds, intelligence, instruction and political support."

"Russia is not interested in fanning the blaze of civil war in Donbass and it will do its utmost to protect its civilians and ensure peace on this long-suffering land. This is our fundamental position," Zakharova said.