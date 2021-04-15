Russia sets sights on tit-for-tat measures after new round of US sanctions, says senator

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s political leadership may announce tit-for-tat measures in the near future, in response to Washington’s new round of anti-Russian sanctions, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said.

"The political leadership of the country will make this decision. But I think there will be a response, and it will be a tit-for-tat one. It is likely that some agencies are already putting together such measures. I think there will be a response in the near future," the senator predicted.

Commenting on the sanctions introduced against Russia’s defense sector companies, Dzhabarov suggested that "it is likely to be an attempt to hinder the development of Russia’s defense potential."