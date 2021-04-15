Russia sets sights on tit-for-tat measures after new round of US sanctions, says senator

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s political leadership may announce tit-for-tat measures in the near future, in response to Washington’s new round of anti-Russian sanctions, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said.
"The political leadership of the country will make this decision. But I think there will be a response, and it will be a tit-for-tat one. It is likely that some agencies are already putting together such measures. I think there will be a response in the near future," the senator predicted.
Commenting on the sanctions introduced against Russia’s defense sector companies, Dzhabarov suggested that "it is likely to be an attempt to hinder the development of Russia’s defense potential."
"I don’t see anything life-threatening here. I think that we are a nation that learned to fight off any hardships. This won’t be an obstacle either," he insisted.
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose a new round of sanctions against Russia. In particular, the US government is prohibiting its companies from acquiring Russian debt obligations issued by the Bank of Russia, the Russian National Wealth Fund or the Russian Ministry of Finance after June 14, 2021. Besides, the US Treasury Department slapped sanctions on 16 organizations and 16 individuals allegedly involved in interfering in US elections. In addition, Washington introduced sanctions against eight individuals and legal entities tied to Crimea, including members of the Crimean government.
The United States is also expelling 10 diplomats working at the Russian Embassy in Washington DC. According to the US administration, they "include members of Russian intelligence services.".