Russian PM hails relations of strategic partnership with Vietnam

MOSCOW, April 5./TASS. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has congratulated Pham Minh Chinh on his election as Vietnam’s prime minister, expressing confidence that teamwork of the two governments will create conditions for launching various new initiatives. The message of congratulations was posted on the website of the Russian government on Monday.

"On behalf of the government of the Russian Federation and on my own behalf I congratulate you on being elected as prime minister of the government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," the message reads. "I am convinced that joint active work of the governments will help strengthen Russian-Vietnamese cooperation and will create conditions for launching new multifaceted initiatives. This fully meets the interests of the Russian Federation and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam."

According to Prime Minister Mishustin, bilateral cooperation between the two countries is moving forward on the trade, economic and investment tracks. Major projects are being put into practice in such sectors as energy, industry, transport infrastructure, science and culture. Russia and Vietnam enjoy "relations of friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership," the prime minister stressed.

Mishustin wished Pham Minh Chinh "good health, well-being and success" in his work.

The National Assembly (parliament) of Vietnam elected Pham Minh Chinh as prime minister for the term of 2021-2026. The post became vacant after Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s term in office had ended and he was subsequently elected as Vietnamese president.