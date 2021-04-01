Moscow expects that EU leadership will stop telling lies about Russian vaccine - diplomat

MOSCOW, April 1./TASS/. Russia expects that European Union leadership will stop making inadmissible untrue statements about the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday, listing some statements from certain European politicians about the Russian vaccine.

"We expect that the EU leadership is fully aware of responsibility for the life and health of EU nationals amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and that it will be moving away from such inadmissible, false and unseemly statements," the diplomat said.

The spokeswoman emphasized that unlike the EU, Russia is not applying ‘vaccine nationalism’ amid the shortage of production capabilities, but seeks to ensure access to the Russian vaccine for all who will ask for it in any part of the globe.

"We are not imposing anything on anyone, we are not forcing anyone to do anything, but we are open for cooperation," she summed up.