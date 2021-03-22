Putin to take coronavirus vaccine on March 23

Putin to take coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, March 23.
Hungarian top diplomat vaccinated with Sputnik V
In November 2020, Hungary became the first member of the European Union to receive Sputnik V samples for research purposes
Militants plotting provocation with use of toxic agents in Syria’s Idlib — Russian center
Russian reconciliation center calls on commanders of illegal armed groups to refrain from provocations
Russia’s super-hit cartoon, Masha and the Bear, enters Top 3 favorite entertainment brands
Masha and the Bear is a Russian animated television series. The cartoon has been translated into 42 languages
Crimea’s reunification with Russia shows that state is strengthening, says Putin
According to the Russian President, economic indicators 20 years ago also significantly differ from the current ones
France is ready to use Russian vaccine once it is approved by EMA - Foreign Ministry
At the same time, Clement Beaune stressed that "there can be no question of inoculating people with this vaccine without it being scientifically tested"
French legislators condemn Biden’s remarks about Putin
What Biden said does not meet the requirements for a head of state, French senator from the Republicans party Gerard Longuet said
Germany has general understanding that reunification with Crimea is over — envoy
He added that the German citizens note the positive changes that took place on the peninsula in the last seven years
OSCE having next to no influence on settlement in eastern Ukraine — Russian diplomat
"They can hardly do anything. Neither can they have any influence, especially on the situation and position of Ukraine," he said
Turkey tells Russia that Syrian army must stop combat operation in Idlib -defense ministry
According to the Turkish defense ministry, Syrian troops "delivered strikes at a hospital in al-Atarib" some time ago and "now dwelling quarters in Kaha in the Idlib de-escalation zone and trucks near the city of Sarmad came under missile shelling"
Russian defense company unveils mini-loader production
Ant 750 is the most advanced Russian mini loader with the rated lifting capacity up to 750 kg
Biden vows to continue contacts with Putin
Earlier, Putin offered Biden to hold an open live dialogue on Monday or even on Friday
Russia supports idea of wide coalition to combat unilateral sanctions, says Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, any initiatives geared against such an illegitimate instrument as unilateral sanctions "deserve all possible support"
Putin says Crimea is Russia’s 'holy land', center of nation’s spiritual unity
He spoke at a gala show on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia. stressing that "it is a holiday for our entire vast country"
Donald Trump Jr. slams White House’s refusal to speak with Putin as weakness
"Putin just challenged Joe Biden to an unscripted live debate. The whole world knows that we have no leadership at the top just an empty suit with a teleprompter," he wrote on Twitter
Moscow may do more than just invite Russian envoy to US for consultations, senator says
If the US fails to provide an explanation and apology, it won’t end there, the senator pointed out
Kremlin disagrees with EU statements about Putin
The Kremlin spokesman disagrees with the statements about Putin’s political responsibility for what is happening to opposition members
Kiev seeks to copy Western countries by imposing sanctions, Crimea’s head says
Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council earlier imposed sanctions on 27 individuals, including Sergei Aksyonov and Crimean State Council Chairman Vladimir Konstantinov
Lavrov says attempts to use sanctions to punish Russia and China are unwise
The top diplomat pointed out to the fact that Russia and China are promoting a constructive agenda in response to US steps
Erdogan rebukes Biden’s snipe at Putin, says Russian leader offered ‘intelligent’ response
According to Erdogan, Putin gave a very smart and graceful response
‘Smart Voting’ project aimed at interfering in Russia’s domestic affairs - senior lawmaker
It is a meaningless project, which is not aimed at resolving people’s problems, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin noted
Paratroopers repel enemy attack on Crimean coast in drills
During the drills, the troops widely employed the experience of present-day wars and local conflicts while the technical capabilities of conducting combat operations helped detect the target, provide coordinates of strike weapons and eliminate them within the shortest time possible
Italian premier says Sputnik V purchases by his country possible
Russia’s Sputnik V is ranked among the world’s top three most popular coronavirus vaccines
Russia’s ex-ambassador to Minsk appointed Secretary of State of Russia-Belarus Union State
Mezentsev will ensure the deepening of brotherly relations between the two countries in the new office, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Kremlin ready to hold Putin-Biden talks at any time convenient for US president
The White House has not accepted the offer to hold live talks between Putin and Biden yet
Laying another Nord Stream 2 line to begin in late March, Danish regulator says
The pipelay will continue through to late Q3 2021
Bulgarian PM ready to declare Russian diplomats personae non gratae due to spy case
Boyko Borisov commented the detention of six staffers of the Defense Ministry and military intelligence by the Prosecutor’s Office
Russian ambassador to US Antonov arrives in Moscow
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Anatoly Antonov had been invited to Moscow for consultations on ways to mend Russia-US ties
Russian ambassador thanks US citizens for letters with apologies for Washington’s moves
Anatoly Antonov said he was 'deeply touched' by those letters
UK violates international treaties by moving to increase nuclear arsenal - Russian envoy
Earlier, the UK authorities announced their intention to increase nuclear potential by nearly 40% to 260 warheads
‘Time hasn’t been kind to him’: Medvedev pins Biden’s snipe at Putin on old age
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that Biden’s remarks indicated the US president’s unwillingness to build relations with Russia; Putin himself responded to Biden’s remarks by wishing him "good health"
Putin always has nuclear briefcase at hand wherever he is — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman noted that when asked if Putin had his nuclear briefcase during the holiday in Russia’s taiga
Press review: Russia pulls envoy after Biden remark and Israeli top diplomat visits Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 18
Putin, Shoigu take a ride in off-road vehicle, walk in Siberian taiga
The defense minister showed the president his workshop, where he is making wooden crafts
US court sentences Russian citizen to 10 years in jail for cybercrimes
According to the US authorities, Medvedev was a co-founder of a criminal group known as Infraud Organization.
Black Sea Fleet sub to join Russian Navy’s Mediterranean Squadron
TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet
Water supplies problem in Crimea to be resolved by summer, authorities say
According to the deputy prime minister of Crimea, a lot of facilities are now under construction to supply water to the areas which have problems with it
European Council approves sanctions against 11 people, including Russians and Chinese
The names of the sanctioned people will soon be published in the EU official journal, according to the source
Russia’s FSB nabs 14 Ukrainian neo-Nazi gang members in two city raids
The detained are making confession statements, according to the FSB
At least 20% of recovered patients do not develop COVID-19 antibodies, expert says
Alexander Gintsburg recommended that this population category was vaccinated against coronavirus to ensure the production of antibodies
Putin dismisses Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev
On April 2019, he was appointed an ambassador to Belarus
Russian Navy to get three nuclear-powered submarines by year-end
The Russian Navy will get the Project Borei-A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser Knyaz Oleg and the Yasen-class nuclear-powered underwater cruisers Kazan and Novosibirsk
