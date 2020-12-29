Putin can point out mistakes of his subordinates calmly but firmly, deputy PM says

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not berate his subordinates, but he can point out their mistakes in a calm but tough manner, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said live on Instagram.

"He [Putin] does not berate anyone, he speaks very calmly, but in a very tough manner, you don’t even need to berate anyone after that. He can say something quietly and calmly, but be very tough. You can’t even sleep afterwards. But thankfully, this doesn’t happen that often," he said.

The deputy PM noted that he regularly communicates with the president, presents reports at sessions with the participation of the president and calls him directly on important and urgent issues. "He always responds, by the way, I am grateful to him for that," he added.