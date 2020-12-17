Putin: Parliament’s new authorities increase lawmakers’ responsibility for cabinet’s work

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. New authorities of the Russian parliament increase the significance of its members’ work and lawmakers’ responsibility for the work of government, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference on Thursday.

When asked how the 2021 election to the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) would differ from the previous election, Putin said, "As for the election to the country’s parliament in 2021, certainly there will be some differences. First and foremost, what they involve is that we have approved amendments to the constitution, which means that the parliament was given more authorities in a wide range of fields, including the formation of the government of the Russian Federation."