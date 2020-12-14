Russia waiting for US response to proposals on UNSC Five summit’s concept - Lavrov

EAST SARAJEVO, December 14. /TASS/. Russia is waiting for the United States’ response to its suggestions about the concept of a summit of the UN Security Council’s five permanent members and understand that Washington may need some time to do that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have referred to our UNSC partners our ideas about how to agree the concept of the summit of the UNSC permanent members that was advanced by President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin," he said after talks with Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik. "We have already received some replies that are positive. A couple of other capitals are still looking at our proposals. Naturally, we understand that Washington will need some time to react and we are patient enough to wait when such reaction comes."

Speaking at the World Holocaust Forum on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested organizing a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain, or the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, in 2020 to discuss global affairs. The idea was supported by the rest of the five.