Karabakh ceasefire deal stipulates deploying only Russian peacekeepers — statement

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The joint statement by the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the Armenian prime minister on ending the hostilities in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh stipulates deploying only Russian peacekeepers, according to the text of the document posted in the Russian language on the Kremlin’s website on Tuesday.

The Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the region for a period of five years but this term may be automatically extended for another five-year periods, if necessary, the document says.

"A peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation consisting of 1,960 servicemen with small arms, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 motor and special vehicles will be deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor," the statement by the three leaders reads.

"The peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation will stay for a period of five years and this term will be automatically extended for another five-year periods, if neither party states, six months prior to the expiry of the period, its intention to terminate this provision," the document notes.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. As the Russian leader said, Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will remain in their current positions while Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the region.