Armenian PM says signs Karabakh deal based on army’s recommendation

"I made such a decision after the army had, in fact, insisted on it. You can imagine a situation where the army says that it is time to stop," he pointed out.

YEREVAN, November 10. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a complete ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh based on a recommendation from the country’s armed forces, as he himself said in a live broadcast on Facebook on Tuesday.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a statement declaring a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting at midnight Moscow time on November 10. The Russian leader said that Azerbaijan and Armenia would remain at their positions and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. In addition, Yerevan and Baku are expected to exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

The Armenian Defense Ministry and the General Staff said in a joint statement on Tuesday that the country’s Armed Forces would abide by the agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. They also called on the Armenian people to refrain from activities that could destabilize the situation in the country. Meanwhile, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has announced the launch of political consultations to discuss the situation following the singing of the agreement.