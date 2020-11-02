Russia prioritizes security of foreign diplomatic missions, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Any activity posing a threat to the security of Russian and foreign citizens and diplomatic missions is unacceptable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Ensuring the security of diplomatic missions of other states, namely France in this case, is of the utmost importance to us, along with the security of foreign nationals on our country’s territory," Peskov said when asked to comment on the statement made by Chechnya's Mufti Salah-haji Mezhiev, in which he branded French people who support President Emmanuel Macron as enemies.

"We find it necessary for everyone to act in strict accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation, avoiding any actions that could present a threat to foreigners in our country, we find it unacceptable," the spokesman added, noting that this concerns the safety of Russian citizens as well.