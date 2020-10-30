This week in photos: Macron in Nice, Biden caught in downpour, Beijing faces mask fashion

French President Emmanuel Macron and Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi visiting the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29 © REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool

Hundreds of people are seen during a take over of Plaza Italia, in the hours prior to the result of the constitutional plebiscite, in Santiago, Chile, October 25. People defied the police presence and shouted slogans against the Government, chanting 'Chile woke up' and 'The united people will never be defeated', turned into slogans of the serious wave of protests that broke out in 2019 © EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Luanda's Police of dog brigades and rapid intervention arrive to control the dozens of youths, concentrating at the provincial court in Luanda, Angola, October 26. The tension worsened among the youths, who demanded the release of about a hundred demonstrators arrested on October 24, during the anti-government protests in Angolan capital © EPA-EFE/AMPE ROGERIO

UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson holds up a roll in the canteen during a visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading as part of a review of hospital food in Reading, England, October 26. Celebrity chef Prue Leith and a group of advisers have been tasked with reviewing hospital food and setting out ways NHS trusts can improve food safety and provide healthier meals © Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A European wildcat approaching a pumpkin during Halloween celebrations at the zoo in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 27 © REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden concludes his remarks as a downpour begins during a drive-in campaign rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, USA, October 29 © Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The scene of a fire at an industrial area in the village of Dorokhovo, 95 km west of Moscow, Russia, October 29. The fire covered the area of 2,500 sq m. © Russian Emergencies Ministry/TASS

Taxi drivers and drivers of tourist buses and school minibuses protesting against the latest government's COVID-19-linked restrictions, in Plebiscito Square, Naples, Italy, October 28. The Italian government announced a relief package of five billion euros for the most affected professions in the country due to the coronavirus restrictions including restaurants and taxi drivers. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced new nationwide COVID-19 restrictions that include the closure of restaurants and bars by 6pm and shutting down gyms, cinemas and swimming pools © EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Hare Krishna followers dancing on Arbat Street in Moscow, Russia, October 24 © Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

A boy attempts to keep a candle lit in a flooded cemetery following Typhoon Molave, in Masantol, Philippines, October 27 © REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Medical staff members with a patient on a stretcher at Moscow's City Hospital No 15 (Filatov Hospital) treating COVID-19 patients, Moscow, Russia, October 28 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

A guest wearing DIY mask attends China Fashion Week at 751D.PARK in Beijing, China, October 28 © Zhe Ji/Getty Images