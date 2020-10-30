Russia’s, Egypt’s top diplomats discuss bilateral relations, Syria, Libya over the phone

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry have discussed bilateral relations and coordination of efforts to resolve conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa over the phone, including Syria and Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The ministers discussed the prospects for cementing bilateral relations based on the Treaty on Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Cooperation signed in 2018," the ministry said. "They exchanged views on regional and international issues with a focus on the coordination of efforts to resolve the crises in the Middle East and North Africa, including Libya and Syria, by political and diplomatic means."

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Shoukry arrived in Moscow on an official visit on Tuesday to meet with the Russian leadership. On Thursday, the Egyptian foreign minister had a meeting with Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. He is also expected to meet with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Chairman of the State Duma (lower house) International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is self-isolating after a contact with a person infected with COVID-19.