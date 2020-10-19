Putin to deliver speech at Valdai Discussion Club meeting by videoconference on October 22

"The speech will take place on Thursday (October 22). A scheduled meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club will be held, as the club continues its active work despite the pandemic but via videoconference," the Kremlin representative noted.

According to him, this Thursday will see "an interesting speech by the president followed by an interesting discussion involving global political scientists and active participants of the club." The meeting will be open and is scheduled to begin at around 16:00 Moscow time, Peskov added.

The 17th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club will be held in Moscow on October 20-22, 2020. This year's theme is "The Lessons of the Pandemic and the New Agenda: How to Turn the World Crisis into an Opportunity for the World." For the first time in the history of the club, the entire program of the meeting will be open to the media and the general public. Overall, there have been 16 meetings of the discussion club, 14 of which concluded with a meeting with the Russian president (the only exceptions being 2010 and 2011 when Dmitry Medvedev who then served as the president was abroad). Vladimir Putin would meet with the club’s members every year since its founding, both as the president and the prime minister.