Russia condemns foreign pressure on Belarus

/MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow condemns the attempts of several foreign states to pressure the Belarusian government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday during a press conference on the outcomes of the meeting with his Belarusian colleague Vladimir Makei.

"We condemn the attempts made by several foreign states to pressure the Belarusian lawful government and to support the opposition dissatisfied with the results of the presidential election," Lavrov. "Dubious mediation ideas are imposed on the country, the people and the leadership of Belarus, namely through the OSCE, which is going through a deep crisis itself and is in need of reform. Speaking of the OSCE, it has found itself unable to adhere to the obligations on ensuring international monitoring of the Belarusian presidential election."

The Russian top diplomat pointed out that the EU and NATO had made destructive statements regarding the situation in Belarus. Besides, Russia has noted a rise in NATO activity near Belarusian borders, which are simultaneously considered to be the borders of the Union State. According to Lavrov, Russia has taken on a balanced stance regarding the crisis in Belarus, and he reaffirmed this stance during the meeting with Makei. The minister stressed that Russia considers the election in Belarus finalized, noting that any disputes between the opposition and the government must be resolved through dialogue based on the current Constitution of Belarus.

"We consider any interference in the domestic affairs or any attempts to impose intrusive mediation efforts against the will of Minsk and the Belarusian government unacceptable," he concluded. "We find it important to let the Belarusian people deal with the situation on their own."