Russia deeply outraged by act of vandalism against monument to Rokossovsky in Poland

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Moscow is deeply outraged by the act of vandalism against the monument to an outstanding Soviet military commander Konstantin Rokossovsky in the Polish town of Legnitsa, the commentary of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department made public on Friday said.

"We are deeply outraged by the desecration of memory of an outstanding Soviet military commander, a two-time Hero of the Soviet Union, a Soviet Marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky," the embassy emphasized in connection with the incident that occurred on the night of July 29 and 30.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry noted that Polish authorities "haven’t yet publicly expressed" their opinion of "this outrageous incident." "Yet again an act of vandalism is committed on the premises of a military burial site, although Warsaw numerous times assured that such sites are inviolable and should be protected," the ministry continued.

As the Foreign Ministry stated, desecration of monuments to liberating Soviet warriors, "streamlined in Poland," is directly connected to the "atmosphere of hostility towards Soviet Union and Russia, instigated by the efforts of authorities and leading news outlets, the campaign to rewrite and to falsify history in the Russophobic spirit, which had long become the axis of Polish historical politics."

The sculpture of Rokossovsky weighing about 600 kilos was mounted near the Red Army cemetery in Legnitsa. It disappeared in the early hours on Thursday. During the day a part of the sculpture with its head missing was found by the police in one of the fields in town.