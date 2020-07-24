Putin calls situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border very sensitive for Russia

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation unfolding on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan very sensitive for Russia.

"For us it is very sensitive - the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border," he said on Friday during a meeting with the permanent members of Russia’s Security Council.

According to Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, during the meeting "Russia’s relations with the CIS countries were discussed, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, mainly in light of the continued escalation on the border of these republics."

The situation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border escalated on July 12. Azerbaijan reported the attempt of the Armenian armed forces to attack the positions of Azerbaijan’s army using artillery, while Yerevan reported that the border situation has aggravated after a breakthrough attempt on the part of Azerbaijan. Baku reported twelve Azerbaijani servicemen killed since the beginning of the conflict. Yerevan reported five servicemen killed and nine wounded. On July 24, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported 45 shootings upon its army positions along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border with Armenia over the past 24 hours.