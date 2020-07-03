Over 600 regional laws need to be modified after constitutional vote, says Russian expert

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. At least 650 laws and regional charters will have to be modified following the approval of amendments to the Russian Constitution in a nationwide vote, Director of the Institute of Legislation and Comparative Law under the Government of the Russian Federation Taliya Habrieva said on Friday.

"Apart from federal laws, the entire legal system needs to be reset because the amendments concern all levels of management and the government’s functioning. According to estimates, if we take regional legislation, at least 650 regional laws and charters will need to be modified," Habrieva pointed out at a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and members of a working group that had developed constitutional amendments.