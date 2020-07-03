Russia content with Fatah, Hamas intent to act on PLO basis, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia is content with the statement made by the Palestinian movements of Fatah and Hamas to pursue common interests on the basis of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday at a meeting with President of the Libyan House of Representatives (elected permanent parliament in the country’s east) Aguila Saleh.

"One of the key issues that need to be resolved for our common efforts to succeed is to restore the Palestinian unity. In light of this we are satisfied with yesterday’s press conference of Fatah and Hamas representatives, as they announced the decision to jointly defend interests of the Palestinian state based on the Palestine Liberation Organization platform," Lavrov noted.

Russia hopes that "all Arab representatives" will actively back this trend, he added. "We believe that international community efforts are as necessary as ever to lay down conditions for immediate resumption and reboot of direct Israeli-Palestinian talks under the auspices of the international mediator quartet with an active participation of Arab states," the minister stressed.

Trampling the international law basis for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement "will put an end to prospects of the two-state solution and will be fraught with most unpredictable ramifications for security across the whole region of the Middle East and North Africa," Lavrov emphasized.